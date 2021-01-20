New York FBI official talks inauguration preparations, Capitol chaos

Jeremy Agent tells the community how they can help track down rioters who entered the U.S. Capitol

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The FBI branch that oversees Western New York helped the Washington D.C. command post prepare for Inauguration Day. Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jeremy Bell also told Adam Chodak from NEWS10’s sister station in Rochester that his office continues to track down anyone who might have entered the U.S. Capitol during the siege on January 6.

On Sunday, WROC will air portions of the interview with Bell in which he offers his observations about extremist groups in our region, but below the focus stays on security in D.C.

Adam Chodak: With inauguration, security has been top of mind for a lot of federal law enforcement. What has the atmosphere been like within the FBI community?

Jeremy Bell: It’s been busy as you might imagine we’ve been very busy, but we’re fortunate that the protests at the state capitals over the weekend were largely small and non-violent and we’re hoping for a non-violent day tomorrow at our nation’s capitol, but like we do with everything else in the FBI, we’re hoping for the best, but preparing 24-7 for the worst.

AC: Is our division involved in any of that work?

JB: Absolutely, we’re doing things here in the Buffalo division of the FBI and nationally at our headquarters in Washington D.C. Nationally in D.C. we have a 24-7 command post, that command post has been bifurcated into two missions. One of those missions is to continue into an investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, the other mission is to obviously gear up for the inauguration and track threats related to that tomorrow in Washington D.C. Locally, in our Buffalo office we have a 24-7 command post as well and that allows us to push and pull information from our law enforcement partners Western New York.

AC: Have you picked up any potential threats from our area?

JB: Fortunately, so far, we’ve seen nothing specific of substantiated in our area which is a good thing, but we’ll continue to track 24-7.

AC: How can people help track those who participated in the siege of the U.S. Capitol?

JB: Since Jan. 6 the FBI has received over 200,000 digital media tips. Rochester has contributed to that. It never ceases to amaze me how the community helps when it comes to the kind of work we’re trying to do at the FBI. No matter how small or large the tip is we review every tip that comes in to our office.