Minorities believe inauguration provides hope for the future

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — The CEO for the YWCA of Syracuse and Onondaga County said having a female, African American, Asian American Vice President provides hope for minorities across the country.
Fanny Villareal is from Peru and has been the CEO for eight years. She says she hopes Madam Vice President Kamala Harris can use some of what she knows to be a voice for minorities.
Villareal said, “racism is a pandemic just like COVID-19,” and she believes Harris and the whole Biden administration can deliver a strong message.
Dr. Shanelle R. Benson Reid—the CEO of Access Global Group, which provides training on diversity, inclusion, and equality—says she hopes this administration will help bring people together.