ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mayor Kathy Sheehan will join Vice President Kamala Harris, and other elected officials at the White House Friday afternoon. The group will highlight the importance of fast-tracking the removal of lead service lines across the United States, according to a media advisory from the mayor’s office.

The City of Albany launched a grant program in 2019 that covers up to $2,000 of the full lead service line replacement cost. Since 2019, the city has removed more than 700 full lead services as part of this program.

In 2022, $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds were allocated to expand the full lead service replacement grant program. The city of Albany hopes to remove the remaining 12,000 lead services by 2034.

The Albany Water Department also provides free water filters to any household with a water sample that tests high for lead. High levels are those above 10 parts per billion.

The meeting at the Capitol on Friday will start around noon. It will be streamed live on the White House YouTube page.