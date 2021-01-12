Katko announces that he will vote to impeach President Donald Trump

(WSYR) — In a statement on Tuesday, Rep. John Katko with New York’s 24th District announced that he will vote to impeach President Donald Trump. He’s the first Republican to join 218 house Democrats on their resolution for impeachment.

“To impeach a sitting president is a decision I do not take lightly,” Katko said in his statement. He said that, as a former federal prosecutor, he approached this question by looking at the facts.

“The facts are this: last week, the U.S. Capitol was attacked by a mob intent on disrupting a Joint Session of Congress and preventing certification of the Electoral College results. Consequently, the U.S. Capitol Police were overrun,” Katko said in his statement. “For the staff and police officers who were in the Capitol that day, this event will forever haunt them.”

Katko said that he would vote to impeach Trump for inciting the attack on the Capitol. He also said that Vice President Mike Pence “has made clear” that he will not invoke the 25th Amendment.

