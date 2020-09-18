House passes the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) – The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act was passed by the House of Representatives on Thursday. The legislation would require employers to make reasonable accommodations for pregnant workers in order for them to continue working.

The legislation would also prohibit employers from denying employment opportunities to women based on their need for reasonable accommodations regarding pregnancy, childbirth, and related medical conditions.

“Women who are working to support themselves and their families throughout their pregnancy must be provided with the resources and accommodations they need to stay healthy and comfortable while at work,” Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, representing the North Country of New York, said.

“I am proud to be a supporter of this legislation and to vote for its passage to ensure that pregnant workers have access to reasonable accommodations that they rightfully deserve. I will continue to be an advocate for working families in my district and beyond, and I applaud the House for coming together in a bipartisan fashion to pass this important legislation.”

LATEST STORIES