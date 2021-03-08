NEW YORK (PIX11) — Fresh off the Senate’s passage of a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue package, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was back in New York to promote the plan’s impact on his home state.

Schumer said on Sunday that “help is on the way” to beleaguered New Yorkers. He detailed aid that he said would be headed to schools, small businesses, museums, restaurants, theaters and local governments as part of the relief package.

“Back in November, the American people and New Yorkers sent a crystal clear message to the previous administration: deliver the robust COVID relief this country needs or get out of the way,” Schumer said. “The deal we reached with the help of a new president, and a new democratic Senate marks real relief to the tune of $100 billion for workers, families, health care, small businesses, including our hard-hit industries like restaurants, and New York—the things we need to support in order to weather this crisis and then work to recover.”

The Senate’s passage of the relief bill Saturday puts President Joe Biden’s top priority closer to becoming law and shows that Schumer can unify the wafer-thin Democratic majority and deliver the votes.

According to Schumer, funds are allocated in New York as follows: