Explained: What is the purpose of the 25th Amendment

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Legislation to help boost funding for the Great Lakes has been signed into law. The federal government is officially implementing the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Act of 2019, which increases funding for local projects. The legislation was officially passed on Tuesday after being signed into law by President Donald Trump.

Text provided by Congress stated that the Act will amend the Federal Water Pollution Control Act to reauthorize the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. It will also continue to fund the Initiative for five years and increase the program's annual funding from $300 million to $475 million by 2026.