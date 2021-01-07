EXCLUSIVE: New Yorkers travel to protest on Capitol Hill

by: Daryl Matthews

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WETM-TV) – NEWS10’s sister station in Elmira spoke to locals who traveled to Washington, D.C. to partake in the Pro-Trump “Stop the Steal” rally.

The exclusive interview took place on the bus, coming from the protest on Capitol Hill.

Pennsylvania resident Dustin Stafford and Elmira resident Jane Muuse safely boarded their ride home from the D.C area, avoiding the chaos that erupted early Wednesday afternoon.

They both spoke of that what went down on Capitol Hill just moments after it happened. Both say the sole purpose of joining what they claim was supposed to be a peaceful protest was to let their voices be heard. They believe in claims of voters fraud and support President Trump.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

