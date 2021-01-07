Central New York leaders react to chaos in Washington

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR) — America watched Wednesday night as rioters stormed the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., and local leaders in Central New York were watching, as well. Many leaders on the state, local, and federal level spoke out, some taking to social media, expressing their concerns with what was playing out in Washington, D.C.

In Onondaga County, Republican Chairwoman Benedicte Doran called the riots disgusting. In a statement sent NEWS10’s sister station in Syracuse, she said, “We are a country that prides itself on the peaceful transfer of power. The words and actions by President Trump have continued to inappropriately sow unfounded doubts in the election. The Republican Party is bigger than just one person. Let me be clear—as Chairwoman of the Onondaga County Republican Party, I condemn and denounce the words and actions of those who have attacked our Capitol.”

Similar words shared by the Onondaga County Executive on social media. Ryan McMahon called for unity, reminding us all that words matter and asking people to put our country first. McMahon said, “What is happening right now in our Nation’s Capital is Un-American and Not acceptable. People need to take a deep breathe. We are a Country fighting the 100 year pandemic and need to come together.”

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh took to Twitter with a similar message, saying he’s troubled by what happened in Washington, condeming those responsible for causing it.

Walsh said, “Our democracy is moving forward despite the President’s shameful abdication of duty. The House and Senate response must be an expeditious and respectful completion of its responsibilities to our nation.”

Walsh ending that statement with a call to action, saying there needs to be accountability for the failures that occurred.

At this time, we know at least 52 people were arrested, with 26 of those happening on Capitol grounds, according to the chief of police for the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department.