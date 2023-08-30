WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS10) — A Capital Region man on trial for his alleged role in the January 6 Capitol riot was sentenced to five months in prison after a judge found him in contempt of court. Brandon Fellows is facing two counts of trespassing and was photographed sitting on a police motorcycle and smoking marijuana at a U.S. Senator’s desk.

During the jury trial, the judge addressed Fellows’ disregard of the Court’s direction and comments he made that implied he was in a kangaroo court. Fellows went on to call say that the Court is “acting as a modern-day Nazi court.”

If Fellows is convicted of the trespassing charges, the sentence will run separately from the five-month sentence for contempt.