WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS10) — A Capital Region man has been convicted on five different charges for his role in the Capitol Riot on January 6, 2021. Brandon Fellows now faces sentencing on November 29.

On Wednesday, during the jury trial, the judge addressed Fellows’ disregard of the Court’s direction and comments he made that implied he was in a kangaroo court. Fellows went on to call say that the Court is “acting as a modern-day Nazi court.”

Fellows’ sentence will run separately from the five-month sentence for contempt.