Biden pushes forward to support American Families Plan

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Pres. Joe Biden says investing in the American people now will do better for the country and the economy in the years to come. “A once in a generation investment in our families,” he said.

Biden says the $1.8 trillion American Families Plan will help students, parents and teachers, as well bring the country back to the top. “The investment we need to win the competition. The competition with other nations.”

The plan includes $200 billion for free pre-k and $109 billion for two years of community college. “To become a teacher, an entrepreneur, or anything else. For some it’s getting the extra training through a certificate program,” Biden said.

Democrats say they are still holding out for a bipartisan deal with Republicans to make the president’s plans a reality.