Bicameral ‘Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act’ legislation announced

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — On Monday, several congressmembers announced legislation to create an ultra-millionaire tax on fortunes over $50 million. The bicameral Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act was introduced with the hopes of building a fairer economy and help narrow the racial wealth gap. The Act would ask the wealthiest 100,000 households in America, or the top 0.05%, to “pay their fair share.”

The legislation creates a 2% annual tax on the net worth of households and trusts between $50 million and $1 billion and places an additional 1% annual surtax (3% tax overall) on the net worth of households and trusts above $1 billion. According to a 2021 analysis from the University of California-Berkeley, enacting the ultra-millionaire tax would bring in at least $3 trillion in revenue over 10 years, without raising taxes on the 99.95% of American households that have net worth below $50 million.

The Ultra-Millionaire Tax includes “robust anti-evasion and avoidance measures,” including: