Bicameral legislation reintroduced to establish national paid sick day policy

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Senator Kirsten Gillibrand joined her colleagues Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) and Representative Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) to reintroduce bicameral legislation to establish a national paid sick day policy. The Healthy Families Act would guarantee workers at businesses with at least 15 employees can earn up to seven days of paid sick leave each year.

Throughout the pandemic, emergency paid sick leave provisions have given an estimated 22 million workers nationwide the ability to stay home when sick, helping to slow the spread of COVID-19 by roughly 15,000 cases per day. Paid sick leave provisions also prevent workers from having to choose between their paycheck or their health when they need to stay home to care for themselves or a loved one.

Gillibrand says creating permanent national infrastructure for paid sick leave would strengthen jobs and the workforce, particularly for women and communities of color, and put money back into the economy.

“Experts agree paid leave provisions have supported workers and our economy throughout the coronavirus crisis,” said Senator Gillibrand. “Now, as we build back better we must ensure paid sick days are permanent. When workers don’t have to choose between caring for their families, or earning a paycheck, they are able to keep their jobs and fully contribute to our economy. Delivering a permanent paid sick day policy by passing the Healthy Families Act will help us build stronger families, a stronger economy, and a stronger nation.”