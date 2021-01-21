Bernie’s mittens: Meet the Vermont teacher who made them

WASHINGTON (WFFF) — There were many fashion statements made at the Presidential Inauguration on Wednesday, and if you have been on the internet at all, then you know about the viral outfit worn by Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

From head to toe, Sanders was dressed to impress—Burton jacket, Uniqlo pants, and handmade mittens from a Vermonter.

They were made by Jen Ellis, a second grade teacher at Westford Elementary in Essex County. She used to make and sell them at craft fairs. She says she made the mittens as a gift for Bernie Sanders two years ago, but has never met him in person. He’s been photographed wearing them in public several times since.

Ellis says she feels honored to see one of her role-models wear her mittens on such a significant day. “I made the mittens for him specifically and sent them to him through his daughter-in-law with a note that said, ‘I hope you run again.’ And he did, which surprised me,” said Ellis.

Ellis says she doesn’t plan on selling her mittens anymore, but she is honored that Bernie Sanders chose them for the historic occasion.