US Capitol Coverage
New bill would make illegal border crossing a felony
Former MSU president apologizes to victims for handling of Nassar case
Therapy dogs helping young students read
States considering Medicaid work requirements
EPA holds summit on water quality
More US Capitol Coverage Headlines
Lawmakers want to cut down on airport security wait times
US lawmakers looking to protect your online data
Trump Administration believes drug cost transparency will lower costs
USDA to help farmers struggling from last year’s natural disasters
Trump Administration to changes rules for short-term health insurance plans
US lawmakers want states to license handgun purchases
Officials warning the public of poppy seed dangers
Supreme Court hears arguments on travel ban
FCC, FTC working with companies to stop robocalls
ICE accused of lying about immigration raids
