Urban Outfitters criticized for selling vintage US Navy overalls

(FOX NEWS) – Urban Outfitters is facing backlash from some U.S. military service members for advertising a vintage pair of naval coveralls.

The blue, one-piece work uniform with the name “King” stitched on it is being deemed disrespectful by some.

One Navy sailor saying, it is not a fashion statement, it is a uniform in which many people have lost their lives wearing.

Urban Outfitters listed just one singular naval coverall on its website. The price listed for the item was $120.

A Fox News request for comment from Urban Outfitters was not immediately returned.

