Upwards of 68,000 New Yorkers could be affected by new SNAP rules

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Newly adopted SNAP regulations would affect approximately 68,000 New Yorkers, according to a spokesperson at the New York State Office of Temporary Disability Assistance (OTDA).

N.Y. studied the potential impacts of this legislation change earlier in the year and determined 48,000 individuals in New York City along with another 20,000 in the rest of the state would be affected, the OTDA spokesperson said in an email.

The new rules would limit N.Y.’s ability to exempt those individuals 18-49 years old from the current work requirements, as long as they are able to work. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, individuals who are part of this population must adhere to the following work requirements:

Work at least 80 hours either paid, unpaid or volunteer.

Attend a (SNAP, federal, state or local) work program at least 80 hours a month.

Participate in a combination of work and work program hours for at least 80 hours a month.

Participate in workfare for an assigned amount of hours each month, depending on the amount of the SNAP benefit.

SNAP benefits are funded 100 percent by the federal government. About 36 percent of SNAP recipients in N.Y. are working families and for every SNAP dollar spent, $1.54 goes back into the N.Y. economy the OTDA spokesperson said.