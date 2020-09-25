Uptown Albany residents voice concerns

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)—In a zoom meeting on Thursday, members of the Albany community voiced their concerns. They spoke about a wide variety of issues such as ATVs driving on sidewalks and significant cuts to Albany school teacher and staff positions.

Neighbors not only were concerned about those who may be losing their jobs, but also the children’s education. Another main issue that was brought up was a planning department traffic study that was done on Melrose Avenue.

“I did get some feedback from the melrose folks, they weren’t terribly happy with it because I think they wanted them to focus on Brevator—- specifically Brevator from Washington to western. It’s a straightaway, it’s a speed zone. People race from one side to the other. And it’s very dangerous. There’s pedestrians, there’s bicyclists,” explained Zachary Simpson, founder of the Uptown Neighborhood Cooperative. “People use it as an expressway.”

Neighbors in that area are concerned about potholes as well, and want people to slow down whenever use the road. The meeting also discussed the Albany County Legislature’s vote to ban the sale and use of Sparkler Fireworks. Something that some community members are in favor of.

Another uptown neighborhood zoom meeting is scheduled for end of next month.

“Anything that’s going on in your neighborhood, we want to hear about it and act on it.”