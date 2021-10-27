Upstate schools awarded $1 million in grants for internet access

(NEWS10) – On Tuesday, October 26, an additional $1 million in grants were secure for upstate schools to connect students with the Internet. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Emergency Connectivity Fund will be used to purchase laptops, tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers, and to establish reliable broadband connections.

As part of the American Rescue Plan, those grants were used in the creation of the Emergency Connectivity Fund as schools continue to respond to the COVID pandemic.

Teachers and students in Schohaire, Columbia, and Ulster counties will have greater access to devices and broadband services to ensure live-streamed remote learning.

“I was proud to support the creation of the Emergency Connectivity Fund, which is delivering over a million in grants to our local schools,” said Rep. Delgado. “Students from Dutchess to Schoharie will have greater access to devices and broadband service thanks to this funding.”

Grants:

Schoharie County , Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District – $54,621.90

, Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District – $54,621.90 Columbia County , Columbia Opportunities, INC – $100,786.80 and Kinderhook Central School District – $72,778.60

, Columbia Opportunities, INC – $100,786.80 and Kinderhook Central School District – $72,778.60 Ulster County, Plattekill Library – $495.00, Ulster County BOCES – $111,000.00, and Rondout Valley School District – $186,776.00

Additional information is available on the Emergency Connectivity Fund program website. Grants are available to support off-campus learning, such as virtual learning for schools that continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.