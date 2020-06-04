Upstate restaurants, breweries setting the table for outdoor seating

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Not every restaurant in Glens Falls was setting up tables and chairs outside Thursday following the OK from the state. But those who were were ready for regulars to return.
One restaurant, Kerrie’s Northway Diner, had previously let customers eat their pickup orders outside the restaurant, and for the customers there Thursday, the outdoor seating was a welcome return.
For Mean Max Brew Works, the ability to host customers out front meant the chance to invite other restaurants downtown to bring their menus over.
