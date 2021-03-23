Upstate NY airports receive nearly $2.5M in economic relief

Albany Airport

WASHINGTON, DC (NEWS10) — U.S. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand Tuesday announced $2,454,304 in federal funding for twelve airports across New York State. Funding was issued through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) under the Department of Transportation (DOT) to help local airports who have struggled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Air travel is vital to the connectivity and success of the Upstate economy, which is why, as New York continues down the road to recovery, I fought tooth and nail in negotiations to get airports the funding they need to keep services running,” said Senator Schumer. “Airports serve important functions in many communities, especially in more rural areas, connecting people to the rest of the world and allowing for economic opportunities to land. I will continue to fight for federal funding to keep our airports open and operational and to make sure Upstate New York has the help it needs to revive and thrive.”

The funding will reportedly help to offset operating costs for airports that have lost large amounts of revenue. Albany International Airport received just over $320,000.

“As New Yorkers continue battling the COVID-19 crisis, we cannot leave airports behind,” said Senator Gillibrand.“Airports, travel, and tourism will be a critical part of our economic recovery and these federal dollars will help airports across Upstate New York continue providing high-quality and safe transit when travel takes off.”

RegionProjectCountyCRRSA Funding
CapitalAlbany International AirportAlbany$320,510
CentralHamilton Municipal AirportMadison$13,000
CentralAlbert S Nader Regional AirportOtsego$13,000
CentralCortland County-Chase Field AirportCortland$13,000
WesternWellsville Municipal/Tarantine Field AirportAllegany$13,000
WesternPerry-Warsaw AirportWyoming$13,000
Rochester/Finger Lakes RegionCanandaigua AirportOntario$13,000
North CountryWatertown International AirportJefferson$1,007,648
North CountryOgdensburg International AirportSt. Lawrence$1,009,146
Southern TierSidney Municipal AirportDelaware$13,000
Southern TierLt Warren Eaton AirportChenango$13,000
Southern TierTri-Cities AirportBroome$13,000

