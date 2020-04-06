Upstate New York restaurants provide food to local hospital staff

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Upstate New York restaurant and catering group is providing meals to local hospital staff and frontline workers dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Marrello Restaurants and Catering started the Meals to Heal initiative. The company partnered with serveral area businesses to distribute about 100 to 200 meals per day to staff to several hospitals in upstate New York. The meals are free to front line workers.

Marello Restaurants are using the Bellini’s Italian Eatery, Bellini’s Counter, Jacob & Anthony’s Stuyvesant Plaza, and Jacob & Anthony’s Saratoga kitchens to prepare the meals that are being distributed.

Community members are funding the program through a GoFundMe set up by the Marrello Restaurant group.

“The goal is to raise money so we can provide more meals daily to those who are on the frontline,” says Joseph Marrello, Owner of Marrello Restaurants & Catering. “It’s really important that we continue the program to support the men and women who are putting their health at risk to protect our way of life. The least we can do is to provide some hot meals.”