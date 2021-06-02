(WIVB) – The Upstate New York Poison Center says more children are swallowing marijuana products.

The center says it has seen a drastic increase in the number of calls so far this year.

Most calls have been for marijuana edibles.

Dr. Christine stork is the clinical director at the Poison Center.

She says young children often mistake these products for candy, which can lead to dangerous consequences.

“It needs to be treated as though it’s a medicine and it’s a drug having it around is okay but treat it like one of those as well its gotta be up and away its gotta be treated like any other toxic medication that might be in the home and if at all try to avoid these products that look and taste like candy,” Dr. Stork said.

Dr. Stork says children can face severe symptoms if they swallow these products including low blood pressure, severe tiredness, and difficulty breathing.