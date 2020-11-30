Upstate New York Christmas Tree growers donate trees for the troops

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10)—For 16 years, Ellms Christmas Tree Farm in Ballston Spa has worked with Trees for Troops. This year is no different as they and other tree farms in upstate New York gather Christmas Trees for the troops on bases in the United States and overseas.

Each donated Christmas Tree gets a holiday decoration made by kids from local elementary schools.

Since 2005, the Trees for Troops program has provided over 191,000 Christmas Trees to military families and troops. This year between November 30 and December 11, 14,500 trees will be sent to a total of 79 military bases.

“People appreciate the sacrifices military members and their families make each and every day,” said Dick Moore, President of the National Christmas Tree Association and owner of Moore Tree Farm LLC in Groton, N.Y. “And, as Christmas Tree farmers, we want to provide a little Christmas spirit and maybe start a new tradition with military families to be able to experience a traditional Christmas with a Real Tree.”

The Christmas Trees from the upstate New York Christmas Tree farmers are heading to Florida and Georgia this year.

This year’s gathered trees at Ellms are on their way to Georgia and Florida.

If you would like to support Trees for Troops there are several ways you can do so.