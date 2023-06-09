ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10) – As we come out of the haze, asylees in the Capital Region generating state of emergencies for local counties and New York City’s Mayor Eric Adams taking to the legal system to repeal those state of emergencies. NEWS10 breaks down how the counties are responding to the lawsuit and what some of the asylees are already doing to acclimate.

“We came here by the best way that we could, because we wanted a better life, we want to work and contribute,” said asylee, Juan Carlos.

Albany is a sanctuary city and has received dozens of legal asylees. However, six Capital Region counties issuing states of emergency in preparation of their arrival. NYC mayor Adams is suing those counties.

Rensselaer County Executive, Steve McLaughlin, responding with the following tweet:

“The County will fight back against a lawsuit filed by New York City Mayor Adams that seeks to cancel state of emergency orders issued by 30 upstate counties and municipalities.”

Greene County Administrator, Shaun Groden, sent the following statement:

“By what legal right does NYC have to send immigrants to other counties?… We’re being forced to expend taxpayer dollars to take legal action against our neighboring counties?”

Saratoga, Schoharie, Warren and Fulton County all remaining silent as they tell us they cannot comment on pending litigation.

Gregory Sheldon, founder of Eden’s Rose Foundation in Albany, says these folks are here legally and some of us have it wrong. Tonight, he is hosting a meet and greet, of sorts.

“This fundraiser is an opportunity for them to present themselves in front of the community, open and clear. To meet people to dispel some of the you know the innuendo it’s time to get to know our neighbors. And that’s why they wanted this opportunity,” said Sheldon.

Adrianã, who made entry in Texas after a three-day long journey from Venezuela, tells NEWS10 she is here to escape from the atrocities in her homeland and hoping to live a life of freedom.

“At the moment that she was handed over to the immigration authorities to plead her case she felt that she had been saved,” said Adrianã.

Juan Carlos made the journey from Nicaragua.

“He said he was so happy that it literally moved him to tears. There was a small group of about 11 of them that went and engaged directly with the immigration authorities,” said Carlos.

When asked about the state of emergencies, both asylees tell me they are here to contribute and become a part of the fabric that is the American people.

“There’s good people and there’s bad people everywhere. But thanks to God she’s been accepted into a place where there’s good people like Albany,” said Adrianã.

“A lot of people came here to see how they could receive what the government could give them; we’re not here for that, we’re here to work, to participate. He said the hotel that they put us in, we don’t even have enough money to get our clothes washed, no one is giving us anything,” said Carlos.