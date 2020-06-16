Upstate Cookie Shack baking from the heart

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It all started with a cookie and a dream. Within a short amount of time, that dream became reality.

It’s called the Upstate Cookie Shack and they provide seven tasty ounces of pure goodness. Brought to a store-front only a month ago, it was a risk co-owners Alicia and Rob Jansen were willing to take after their demand was so high.

One social media post turned into thousands of cookies, so working out of a kitchen-aid and church commercial kitchen wasn’t going to cut it anymore. Baking has always been a love and creative outlet for Alicia Jansen and with the help and support from family, her and her staff are able to satisfy your sweet cravings.

From the original chocolate chip to their flavorful raspberry cookies, they say consistency is key.

“We are not a place that comes up with six or 7, 9 a week. When we put out a new cookie, I think it’s to perfection,” Rob Jansen, said. “It’s what we do and I think what we do is very simple. It’s consistent and from the orders that we have, it shows.”

With the use of local and high-end ingredients, you’ll be able to taste what they’re talking about.