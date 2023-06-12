CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region’s semiconductor workforce and supply chain continues to expand. U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer made appearances at Albany NanoTech and GlobalFoundries to announce how federal funding is poised to create new jobs and improve national security.

“I wrote the CHIPS and Science bill so we could better compete with the Chinese government, and rush to their own industries to boost our national security,” Schumer said, “but above all, by doing that, we were creating jobs.”

Last year’s passage of the CHIPS and Science Act, to boost U.S. computer chip production, is now in motion. Schumer has his sights set on Upstate New York to be the center of it all.

At Albany NanoTech, the funding is focused on a program to train the next generation of semiconductor industry workers by sparking interest in the field in local schools and creating a pipeline for apprenticeships, in what he’s calling a “career opportunity hub.”

Schumer pointed out that not all of the jobs in the semiconductor field require a college degree.

Schumer then made his way over to Malta, where a new partnership between the chipmaker giant GlobalFoundries and missile manufacturer Lockheed Martin is said to make domestic supply chains for national security systems more reliable.

“The pandemic showed us a whole lot of things, but one of them is that we can’t rely on supply chains that are overseas,” Schumer said.

Lockheed Martin has produced javelins for Ukraine in its efforts to defend against Russia.

The partnership aims to ensure the chips used in the technology that keep the U.S. and its troops safe will be made in the Capital Region.