ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two years ago, the Cannabis Law was passed in New York state. Now Upstate Canna Co. is the first to open its doors for business in the Capital District.

Joanne Soucy drove from Cohoes and was the first in line. She had just had surgery but didn’t want to take any prescription medications to handle the pain.

“Nothing works for me,” Soucy said. “So I was hoping they could find something here to help me.”

Tom Constantine has lived in Schenectady County for over 50 years, and he says he understands why marijuana is medically needed but still worries about the location.

“The open sales, let alone just here locally, is going to hurt local businesses,” he said. “You know we have children here, karate and dance shops.”

Sean Kent is the Co-owner of Union Street Barbershop- just four doors down from the dispensary. He understands the concerns but says this will only help surrounding businesses.

“There’s a liquor store down the street, so in that sense..why not? It’s legal now,” Kent said. “So I think the stigma should come off that.”

Sugarhouse Farms, LLC is a locally owned marijuana cultivator, and they were very excited to offer their products in the Capital District finally.

“It’s an incredible honor to partner with Upstate Canna Co. to provide Capital Region New Yorkers with safe, compliant cannabis products,” Nick Polsinelli, Managing Partner of Sugarhouse Farms, LLC, said.

Hundreds gathered in the rain to check out the dispensary and find affordable options.

This shop is only one of four to receive this First Initial Retail License and plans to be open seven days a week.