COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For over 40 years, an initiative from the Cohoes Fire Department—Cheer for Children—has provided toys to kids in need of some Christmas magic.

Firefighters partner with the community, gathering gifts at multiple drop-off locations year-round. In addition to presents, the department sprinkles even more Christmas spirit through two yearly events.

“The faces of the kids when they see Santa,” Jack Daigneault, Retired Cohoes Firefighter, said. “It’s a big program. It’s a lot of work, but it’s very enjoyable when you see those faces on the kids.”

This year, Cheer for Children has added an online holiday shop to its fundraising efforts. The store offers everything from Cheer for Children hoodies and coffee mugs to tree skirts and aprons. All of the purchase sales go toward purchasing gifts and upcoming events.

On Sunday, December 17, the Cohoes-Waterford Elks Club and The Uniform Firefighters of Cohoes will host an annual breakfast with Santa Claus. The public is invited to meet St. Nick, take photos, and enjoy a buffet. The meal costs $5 for children and $12 for adults but pictures with Santa are free. The event will also serve as a collection day for new unwrapped toys for Cheer for Children.

To top off the yearly initiative, firefighters and Santa Claus travel through Cohoes on a decked-out firetruck on Christmas Eve. Last year, Cheer for Children gave back to over 100 families, and 400 kids enjoyed a visit with Santa on the firetruck.