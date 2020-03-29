UPS not requiring signatures amid COVID-19 pandemic

(NEWS10) — UPS will no longer require signatures from customers during the coronavirus pandemic.
The delivery company released updated guidelines Saturday.
It says drivers will only request ID if applicable.
UPS says the move is temporary to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
LATEST STORIES:
- Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy gives COVID-19 update
- Foster a dog, receive free beer
- Mahoning County engineer says flushing wipes can lead to flooded basements
- Krispy Kreme Donuts giving healthcare workers free donuts
- Baseball jerseys made into masks and gowns for healthcare workers