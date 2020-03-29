Latest News

UPS not requiring signatures amid COVID-19 pandemic

(NEWS10) — UPS will no longer require signatures from customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The delivery company released updated guidelines Saturday.

It says drivers will only request ID if applicable.

UPS says the move is temporary to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

