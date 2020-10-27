UPS looking to hire 600 seasonal workers locally

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- UPS said it is looking to hire 600 local seasonal workers and will be holding a job fair in-person as well as virtually Friday, October 30.

Positions include driver helpers, package handlers, and seasonal drivers. The company said approximately 37% of their seasonal help was hired permanently after the 2019 holidays.

Potential candidates can apply for a position at 24 Avis Drive in Latham, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The virtual hiring fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Candidates attending in person will be asked to wait outside, wear a mask, and use social distancing.

UPS said they plan to hire at least 50,000 new employees throughout the country, many of whom will be hired on the day of the hiring fair.

