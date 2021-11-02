‘UPS Brown Friday’ event expects to hire atleast 200 seasonal employees in the Albany area

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – UPS expects to hire at least 200 seasonal employees in the Albany area from November 4 to November 6, in its annual “UPS Brown Friday” event. Those who are unable to attend a hiring fair can apply online.

“UPS Brown Friday has become an annual tradition,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Darrell Ford. “For tens of thousands of Americans, it’s an opportunity to land one of the country’s best seasonal jobs, with the potential to turn into a career. Many of those who attend one of our job fairs through Saturday will be hired by Monday, and many of those hired will be offered permanent jobs when the holidays are over.”

Full and part-time seasonal positions are available. Primarily package handlers, drivers, and driver helpers have been an entry point for permanent employment at UPS. Over the last three years, about a third of those hired by UPS for seasonal package handler jobs were later hired in a permanent position when the holidays were over, and about a third of the company’s U.S. workforce started in seasonal positions.

Through the company’s Earn and Learn program, eligible seasonal employees who are students can earn up to $1,300 towards college expenses, in addition to their hourly pay, for three months of continuous employment.

UPS is offering current employees $200 for every eligible employee referral they submit. Visual assets can be found on their website.