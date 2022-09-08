UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As part of the Utica Prosperity Initiative, over $2 million dollars of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding will go towards the renovation and expansion of the Bertolini Clubhouse at Valley View Golf Course.

This project will add 6,000 square feet to the facility which will incorporate additional space for the main entrance at the parking lot level, and an elevator up to the main floor, making it handicap-accessible and ADA compliant. Other amenities include a new grill room and bar, golf simulators, new windows, a new standing seam metal roof, and a covered outdoor patio area with a gas fireplace.

“It’s a great place, but like anything else, you need a facelift, and you need a change,” said Mayor Palmieri. “You need to be able to have something that is exciting for the next generation to come in.”

“We’re trying to build on destinations,” he said, “the parkway, Memorial Parkway, will be a destination as is the harbor and our downtown.”

Bids for the construction of the project will be available on September 13 and are due on October 6, with the bid scheduled to be awarded on October 13. The city will also be issuing a request for proposal to determine the best use and management of the facility, and the mayor concluded by saying that he hopes to see this project complete by early next Fall.