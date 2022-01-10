Updated visitation guidelines for St. Peter’s and Samaritan hospitals

The internal vaccination mandate at St. Peter’s Health Partners takes effect Tuesday. Unvaccinated staff will receive notices as the state’s requirement begins in the coming days.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Starting Sunday, January 9, St. Peter’s Health Partners (SPHP) will be restricting visitation at St. Peter’s Hospital and Samaritan Hospital, due to increasing COVID cases. Visitation hours will remain from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Patients will be permitted one unique visitor per day that is over 12-years-old in their room during visitation hours. Visitors are permitted to stay for the entirety of the 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. visitation period.

All visitors will be asked to show ID and screened when entering the facility and must pass screening to visit. Visitors must be screened every single time they enter the hospital and visitors are strongly encouraged to be vaccinated.

Designated visitors will be given a medical grade mask and they then must report to the nurse’s station on the unit before entering the room. Visitors are not permitted to leave the patient’s room for the duration of the visit. Visitors should discard their masks after leaving the hospital.

This guidance does not Pertain to the following areas/circumstances:

Emergency Department – Due to increased patient census, each patient is only allowed 1 unique visitor in the ED waiting room. Visitors in ED waiting room may be asked to leave during periods of increased patient capacity, in order to allow space for patients presenting to ED.

Women’s and Children’s Department (including Labor and Delivery) – Maximum of 2 support people (includes Doula) are permitted at patient bedside.

Inpatient Behavioral Health and Inpatient & Outpatient Detox Facilities – Determined on a per case basis.

Hospital Outpatient Procedural Areas/Clinics/Medical Imaging – 1 visitor.

NICU – 2 ID banded parent/guardian permitted at infant bedside. No other visitors.

Patients undergoing same-day surgeries or procedures – 1 visitor in pre-op then visitor must leave the building; same individual may return during visiting hours or when called.

Visitors allowed outside of the 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. visitation hours

Special Needs Patients – Patients with special needs who have an intellectual and/or developmental disability or cognitive impairment (including dementia, delirium, sundowning, or other cognitive disorders) where the support person is determined to be essential to the care of or maintaining the safety of the patient. ** Requires a provider order or documentation of cognitive impairment**

Family meetings are permitted prior to noon for palliative care discussions, by appointment.

End-of-life/hospice care – 2 individuals at a time, may have more than 2 individuals visit per day (underage visitation is permitted if accompanied by an adult) – exceptions may be granted by Hospice or Nursing leadership.

Patients who require a discharge companion to facilitate a safe discharge.

Visitors who are at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19, such as older adults and those with underlying medical conditions, are still strongly discouraged from visiting. Likewise, a planned visit to any patient who is at higher risk of acquiring and suffering significant consequences from COVID-19 should be considered a greater risk than benefit to that patient.

The DOH or SPHP may adjust visitation policies at any time, based on the prevalence of COVID in a region or county, or for other related reasons.