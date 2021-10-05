UPDATE: Wanted Philmont man arrested in Albany

Deven Hotaling, 22, of Philmont is accused of stabbing someone in New Baltimore.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The U.S. Marshals Albany Fugitive Task Force took Deven Hotaling, 22, of Philmont into custody on October 5 on an arrest warrant. Hotaling was arrested on Clinton Avenue in Albany.

Police said Hotaling was wanted in connection with a stabbing in New Baltimore, arson and assault. Two warrants were issued for his arrest after Hotaling didn’t show up to scheduled court dates, police said.

Hotaling was turned over to the New York State Police in Catskill where he was charged with assault in the first degree, a B felony. He was arraigned in Coxsackie where he was remanded to the Greene County Jail without bail.

Hotaling is also wanted for multiple felony charges in Columbia County for fourth degree arson, third degree robbery, and fourth degree grand larceny.