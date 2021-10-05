UPDATE: Wanted Philmont man arrested in Albany

News

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Deven Hotaling mug

Deven Hotaling, 22, of Philmont is accused of stabbing someone in New Baltimore.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The U.S. Marshals Albany Fugitive Task Force took Deven Hotaling, 22, of Philmont into custody on October 5 on an arrest warrant. Hotaling was arrested on Clinton Avenue in Albany.

Police said Hotaling was wanted in connection with a stabbing in New Baltimore, arson and assault. Two warrants were issued for his arrest after Hotaling didn’t show up to scheduled court dates, police said.

Hotaling was turned over to the New York State Police in Catskill where he was charged with assault in the first degree, a B felony. He was arraigned in Coxsackie where he was remanded to the Greene County Jail without bail. 

Hotaling is also wanted for multiple felony charges in Columbia County for fourth degree arson, third degree robbery, and fourth degree grand larceny.

More from NEWS10

More from News10

Follow us on social media

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19