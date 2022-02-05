Update: VSP identified a 17-year-old victim found on side of road in Danby

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:

DANBY, Vt. (NEWS10) – On Friday, the Vermont State Police (VSP) identified a man whose body was found on the side of Danby Mountain Road at about 8:45 a.m., Thursday. Police say following an autopsy it was determined that the victim is Isaiah Rodriguez, 17, of Springfield, Massachusetts.

According to a report by the Vermont Medical Examiner’s office, Rodriguez died as a result of gunshot wounds of the torso and ruled his death a homicide. State police detectives said they have narrowed the time of the incident to between 10:30 and 11:30 p.m., on Wednesday.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who was traveling on Danby Mountain Road or who saw or heard anything out of the ordinary during that time. VSP’s investigation into this case remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information that could aid investigators is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Rutland at (802) 773-9101. Tips also may be submitted online anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

