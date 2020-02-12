UPDATE: Vermont police recapture escaped convicted murderer

RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Vermont State Police have recaptured a convicted murderer who escaped custody last week.
With help from the FBI, police located 55-year-old William Wheelock on Park Avenue in Rutland.
He was taken to Marble Valley Correctional Center without incident.
Wheelock was convicted in 1987 of second-degree murder.
He had been released on furlough when he escaped.
