UPDATE: Vermont police recapture escaped convicted murderer

RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Vermont State Police have recaptured a convicted murderer who escaped custody last week.

With help from the FBI, police located 55-year-old William Wheelock on Park Avenue in Rutland.

He was taken to Marble Valley Correctional Center without incident.

Wheelock was convicted in 1987 of second-degree murder.

He had been released on furlough when he escaped.

