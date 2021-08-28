Update: Van Vranken Ave shooting in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting that occurred on Van Vranken Ave, on August 26,
Mackey Stokes, 23, of Schenectady was arrested and charged in the incident involving a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his arm.
Stokes was charged:
- Second-degree Attempted Murder (Felony)
- Second-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon (Felony)
- Loaded Firearm (Felony)
- First-degree Assualt (Felony)
The investigation is ongoing Police said with no further details at this time.
