Update: Van Vranken Ave shooting in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting that occurred on Van Vranken Ave, on August 26,

Mackey Stokes, 23, of Schenectady was arrested and charged in the incident involving a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Stokes was charged:

Second-degree Attempted Murder (Felony)

Second-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon (Felony)

Loaded Firearm (Felony)

First-degree Assualt (Felony)

The investigation is ongoing Police said with no further details at this time.