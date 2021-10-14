Update: Troy man convicted of homicide in 2015 shooting

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, October 14, D’Andre Jones, 22, of Troy, was found guilty by a Rensselaer County Jury, of manslaughter in connection with the 2015 shooting death of 19-year old Ahziarh Carter.

On August 18, 2015, Jones the driver of a black Chevy Malibu, along with three other individuals were in the area of Earl Street and Hutton Street. Jones exited the vehicle and fired three rounds at Kadeion Mays and Azariah Carter according to the indictment warrant.

Mays and Carter were struck by the gunfire. Carter ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Jones is convicted of first-degree manslaughter (Class ‘B’ Felony) for Carter’s death. He faces a maximum of 25 years in state prison at the time of his sentencing.

The homicide prosecution was not sought by the prior administration of the District Attorney’s Office

based on a reluctance to proceed with what was then viewed as an unwinnable case.

“This case presented with many difficulties. The blatant lack of cooperation from the other shooting victim,

witnesses and other members located within the car led to prosecution based on forensic and circumstantial

evidence” said District Attorney Mary Donnelly.

In 2019, members of the Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office, under newly elected leaders met with the Troy Police Department and determined the homicide was in fact prosecutable.

“These difficulties were amplified by the passage of time from the initial incident as well as the COVID-19 pandemic which shut down New York Courts for over a year. Regardless of these hurdles,” said Donnelly. “My office and the Troy Police Department sought to deliver justice for Azaiah Carter and his family.”