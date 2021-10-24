Update: to Oneida Middle School Threat

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, October 25, The Schenectady Police Department has released a statement on social media regarding circulating social media threats towards students and faculty at the Oneida Middle School.

Police say they have been working closely with Schenectady Schools District officials in following the recent threat to Oneida Middle School, alerting parents and students.

Through further investigation, Police say it was determined the threat was not to be credible and was intended as a prank.

Police said there is no reason for safety concerns regarding this incident, and Oneida Middle School will proceed to open as normal. No further information is available at this by police.