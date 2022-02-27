TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At about 10:45 a.m., the Troy Police Department received multiple reports of shots fired outside an area of 2th Avenue and Madison Street. Police said a man in his mid-30s was found with a gunshot wound to his torso and is being treated for his serious injuries at Albany Medical Center.

According to police three individuals were seen in the area at the time of the incident and fled into a nearby building. Police said all three suspects had barricaded themselves inside.

Troy Police were joined by members of the Crisis Negotiation Team, with the assistance of various law enforcement partners to secure the area of their investigation. Police said no suspects have been arrested for this incident. Roadways in that area will remain closed for another hour while police continue to collect evidence but should reopen shortly.