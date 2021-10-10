Update: NYSP make arrests of two motorcyclists who fleed officers in reckless chase, after minor injury to trooper

PLATTSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, State Police identify and arrest two motorcyclists Sebastian Adams, 23, of Isle La Motte and Jamie Labonte, 31, of Milton, both of Vermont for fleeting officers in a reckless chase after ramming a patrol car, in the town of Plattsburg.

On Thursday, September 23, around 11:35 p.m., State Police attempted to stop two fleeting motorcycles traveling on Commodore Thomas Macdonough highway, in the town of Plattsburg for multiple vehicles and traffic violations.

Police said one of the motorcycles drove at the trooper’s patrol car and struck the driver’s side door, which resulted in a minor injury to the trooper and damage to the patrol car.

Both motorcycles then fled the scene at high speeds Police said, in a pursuit that ended under police investigation, seeking the identities of both operators.

Adams was charged with:

Third-Degree Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle

Second-Degree Reckless Endangerment

Labonte was charged with:

Third-Degree Assault

Third-Degree Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle

Forth-Degree Criminal Mischief

Two-Counts of Second-Degree Reckless Endangerment

Both suspects were released with appearance tickets returnable in the Town of Plattsburgh Court.

