PLATTSBURGH (NEWS10) – A kayaker who went missing on the Saranac River in Plattsburgh on Friday has been found, according to the New York State Police. The NYSP identified the victim as Amanda R. Hilton, 39, of Plattsburgh.

The NYSP said on Saturday that Hilton was located in an area of the Saranac River, deceased. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Attempts to find the missing kayaker came up empty on Friday. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and local rescue departments helped NYSP in the search for Hilton. Officers from the New York State Environmental Conservation and New York State Forest Rangers also pitched in.