Update: Schenectady County passes 2022 Budget

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, the Schenectady County Legislature unanimously passed its 2022 operating budget and 2022-2027 Capital Improvement Program-Budget.

The 2022 Proposed Budget to members of the Schenectady City Council included a 1 percent decrease in the County’s property tax. It would restore 45 vacant positions eliminated in the prior budget cuts due to the pandemic, to support a total of 520 positions.

“We continue to invest in infrastructure, capital projects, and community services while cutting the tax

levy by over $700,000,” said Anthony Jasenski, chair of the Schenectady County Legislature. “Which means property owners will pay less overall in County property taxes in 2022 than they did in 2016.”

The budget highlights a property tax levy of $71,086,465, down from the 2021 Adopted Operating Budget ($71,804,510). This is despite the high costs of NYS and Federal mandated programs and the ongoing pandemic.

Over 45 percent of the proposed property tax levy will be allocated for mandated programs that include Medicaid, Temporary Assistance (TANF & SafetyNet), Child Welfare, Community College chargebacks, Early Intervention, Preschool Education, Indigent Defense, Probation, Youth Detention, Foster Care, and Public Health, said officials.

The County’s budget for infrastructural investments includes the $20 million 2022-2027 Capital Improvement Program which represents a significant investment in the County’s buildings and to fund the completion of preventative maintenance on approximately 60 miles of County roads as well as 20 miles of surface treatments or “new road” paving.

Projects planned for completion in 2022 include:

Nott Street safety improvement project

Highbridge Road/East Campbell Road paving and sidewalk extension

Helderberg Avenue/Guilderland Avenue pavement preservation

The budget provides for the continuation of services residents rely on, including:

Opioid treatment programs and Narcan training for County staff and community members

Increasing the County’s contribution to SUNY Schenectady by 2 percent an additional $2.4M

Senior and long term care services including home-delivered and congregate meals

At-home personal care services and medical transportation services

“We anticipate our sales tax revenues will rebound to pre-pandemic levels, and the County has one of the highest bond ratings in the state (Aa1),” said Schenectady County Legislator Philip Fields. “This has allowed us to cut the property tax levy while continuing to fund important community services, including the County Library System, Street Crimes, and Drug Task Force, the County’s Glendale Home and fund our continued public health response to the pandemic.”