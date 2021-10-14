UPDATE: Rotterdam Police arrested man after stabbing friend

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to Rotterdam Police, at around 9 a.m., Rotterdam Police responded to Ulrich Drive in Rotterdam Junction for a report of a male that had been stabbed.

When officers arrived they encountered a male victim who said he had an altercation with a male friend who had stabbed him during an argument.

The victim was treated by Rotterdam EMS and transported to Albany Medical Center for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

Officers then made contact with the male suspect via phone and were able to convince the suspect to come out from his residence.

The suspect, Anthony J. Florio, 58, of 105 Ulrich Drive, was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Rotterdam Police Department.

Charges:

Assault in the 2nd Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree.

Florio was processed and sent to the Schenectady County Jail for a pre-arraignment hold. The Schenectady County Street Crimes Task Force, The Schenectady County Sheriff’s Department, NYSP, Glenville Police, Rotterdam EMS, and Rotterdam Junction Fire Department assisted Rotterdam Police.