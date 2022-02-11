TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy police have released the identity of a man who died as a result of a shooting incident that happened in the area of 5th Avenue between 105th Street and 106th Street, on Wednesday. Police say Jaylin Gourrier-Lewis, 16, of Troy, had been discovered outside with serious injuries and transported to a local area hospital.

Troy police say the incident is being investigated as a homicide. They say detectives have received multiple promising leads into this investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Troy Police Department at (518) 270-4421 or they can provide tips online.