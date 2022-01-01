Update: Police investigate fatal stabbing on Curry Road

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rotterdam Police Department has confirmed an incident of a body discovered at a resident on Curry Road. On Saturday, police say they responded to a report at about 1:22 a.m., at an address where a man had been assaulted.

According to police, officers arrived at the address and found a man had been stabbed. Police say as a result he was deceased. No further information has been released.

Rotterdam Police are actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Rotterdam Detectives at (518) 355-7397 ext. 7110.