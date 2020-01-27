Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Defense opening arguments continue in Impeachment Trial

Update: Police charge 6 kids in stolen U-Haul after Crossgates fight

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Police officers at a crime scene. (NEXSTAR)

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Following Sunday night’s fight at Crossgates Mall, police pursuit, and a hospital visit for a stab wound, all six juveniles who fled the scene in a stolen U-Haul van have been charged.

State police responding to a fight at Crossgates Mall last night pursued two vehicles who left the scene. One, a stolen U-Haul box truck carrying six juveniles, crashed near St. Peter’s Hospital. One juvenile in the U-Haul was treated at Albany Medical Center after being stabbed in the fight.

All six juveniles in the stolen van were charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. One of the passengers received further charges for resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.

Police took three youths from the U-Haul into custody—plus three from the other car that fled the scene of the fight—for questioning last night. All parties were released to a guardian and will be tried in Albany Family Court.

Criminal possession of stolen property is a class E felony punishable by up to four years in prison. Resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration are each class A misdemeanors punishable by up to one year each.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play