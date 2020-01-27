Update: Police charge 6 kids in stolen U-Haul after Crossgates fight

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Following Sunday night’s fight at Crossgates Mall, police pursuit, and a hospital visit for a stab wound, all six juveniles who fled the scene in a stolen U-Haul van have been charged.

State police responding to a fight at Crossgates Mall last night pursued two vehicles who left the scene. One, a stolen U-Haul box truck carrying six juveniles, crashed near St. Peter’s Hospital. One juvenile in the U-Haul was treated at Albany Medical Center after being stabbed in the fight.

All six juveniles in the stolen van were charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. One of the passengers received further charges for resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.

Police took three youths from the U-Haul into custody—plus three from the other car that fled the scene of the fight—for questioning last night. All parties were released to a guardian and will be tried in Albany Family Court.

Criminal possession of stolen property is a class E felony punishable by up to four years in prison. Resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration are each class A misdemeanors punishable by up to one year each.