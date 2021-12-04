Update: One dead, another in critical condition after early morning shooting in Fulton

FULTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police have confirmed that one man has succumbed to his injury after a shooting incident that occurred in Fulton about 1:11 a.m. Police say 42-year-old Aaron Smith, died from a single gunshot wound. The other victim, a 41-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds is in critical condition.

According to police, officers responded to a residence for a reported shooting on Rochester Street in the city of Fulton. They discovered a 42-year-old male with a gunshot wound and a 41-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. Both were transported to Upstate University Hospital.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and the shooting appears to be a targeted incident and no danger to the community. Police are asking if anyone has information or surveillance video in the area of the shooting incident, to contact the Fulton Police Department at (315) 598-2007.